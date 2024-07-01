One Killed In Officer-Involved Spotsylvania Shooting, Sheriff Says

Shortly after 3:15 p.m. on June 30, deputies were called to the 10400 block of Spotswood Drive to investigate a reported domestic disturbance involving a weapon.

Upon arrival, officials say that deputies were met by a man armed with a gun pointing it at a woman, prompting one of the investigators to fire his weapon, striking and killing the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Spotsylvania Fire and EMS personnel. The woman was unharmed.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now tasked with probing the fatal officer-involved shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy involved has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing.

