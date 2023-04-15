VA Boy Killed In MD Dog Attack Was Smiley, Happy Child, Family Says

A Virginia family is mourning the loss of their 2-year-old son who died after being attacked by a dog while visiting relatives in Maryland.

The Marshall, VA, boy — whose family requested anonymity — went into cardiac arrest after being bitten by the animal on the 400 block of West B Street around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, authorities said. He was flown to Frederick Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:09 p.m., his family says.

The boy was being remembered in his obituary as a happy child who loved trains, dinosaurs, Blippi, fire trucks and PAW Patrol.

"He just simply loved life," his obituary reads. "He will truly be missed by so many people. [Redacted] was a joy to be around no matter what. He was his mommies little side kick, they were inseparable."

More than $500 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched to aid his family as of Saturday, April 15. A separate GoFundMe had raised more than $13,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.