Beloved Virginia High School Student Dies Suddenly At 17

Beloved Virginia high school student Jabari Jefferson died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a GoFundMe. He was 17.

Jefferson was a junior at LC Bird High School in Chesterfield, where he was a proud member of the swim team, fundraiser organizer, Valerie Scott wrote.

"Jabari was a light to all who had the pleasure of knowing him," she added. "His optimism and positivity made him special."

He was also remembered as a "brave kid" who could "brighten anyone’s day."

The GoFundMe had raised more than $6,000 as of Thursday, Nov. 24.

He is survived by his mom, sister, brother, grandparents, and many other loved ones, according to his obituary.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 21 at Mt. Gilead Full Gospel Ministries.

