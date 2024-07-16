The mother in Virginia who let her 4-month-old baby starve to death will spend nearly two decades in prison, Spotsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney Ryan Mehaffey announced.

Williams was sentenced by a judge to serve 18 years in prison this week after being arrested and tried in connection to the death of the infant in 2021, the same 18 years she would have been responsible for the child.

According to court documents, she was found guilty of felony murder and child abuse/neglect. She was sentenced to 40 years with 22 years suspended.

Nubia was arrested in October 2021, days after the child died, and her sentence was announced on Monday, July 15.

"She tried to claim she wasn’t aware that her skeletal child, who was literally off the growth chart, (and) needed medical care," Mehaffey posted on social media.

"But the judge rejected her specious claim after reflecting on the pictures of the emaciated baby and then sentenced her to prison until her obligations to the baby would have ended - 18 years."

