Over the weekend, an officer on patrol in downtown Fredericksburg spotted a red Toyota RAV 4 that blew through the stop sign at the intersection of Fauquier Street and Caroline Street and crashing into a Hyundai Elantra.

According to police, Nikole Kiser, 23, admitted to consuming alcohol before the crash, which left the driver of the Hyundai with minor injuries.

Kiser was arrested and charged with DUI and a traffic violation. She was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where bond was set at $2,500, police said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.