Student Who Shot VA Teacher Wanted To Set Another On Fire, Watch Her Burn: Reports

The elementary school student who shot his teacher in Virginia reportedly told others that he wanted to set another educator on fire and watch her burn to death.

Last month, Abby Zwerner, 25, was shot and hospitalized by a 6-year-old student at Recheck Elementary School in Newport News in what appears to have been a premeditated attack against the educator.

According to reports, the child, who was known to cause chaos in the classroom, once wrote a note stating that he hated a different teacher and wanted to set her on fire to kill her, though administrators dismissed the letter and told her to drop the issue.

It is unclear when the threat was made, however.

In a separate incident, the child barricaded himself, a teacher, and other students inside a classroom until others from across the hall were able to free them, according to the New York Post.

The shooting, which remains under investigation, has been deemed “intentional” by the Newport News Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.