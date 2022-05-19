Student Brings Gun To Fredericksburg Middle School: Police

A 14-year-old student was arrested and suspended Thursday, May 19, after he showed up to a Fredericksburg middle school with a gun, authorities said.

Fredericksburg police arrested the student shortly after 7:30 a.m. outside of Walker Grant Middle School. Someone at the school called police after the student, who'd been recently suspended, was seen trespassing, a release from the police department said.

School officials received a tip that the teen was armed with a handgun. Police found an unloaded pistol and three magazines, two of which were loaded with ammunition.

Investigators do not believe the student intended to use gun, the release said.

Police charged the teenager with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property, the department said. The student was being held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center Thursday afternoon.

​“Thanks to the collaboration between the school administration and the police department, we are fortunate this incident was resolved quickly and safely,” police chief Brian Layton said. “The safety of our youth will always be a top priority to the Fredericksburg Police Department.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.