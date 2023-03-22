Mother Who Abducted Children In VA Found With Disguises, Firearm At NC Hotel: Stafford Sheriff

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office has released new information after two young girls were returned to their father after being abducted by their mother, who was barred from contacting the children, according to authorities.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, deputies were called to investigate at the Stafford Elementary School, when Virginia Beach resident Rosa Gregg, 32, picked up the sisters, despite an active child protective order that says she is not allowed contact with them without supervision.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office noted that the school was unaware of the protective order, which was issued out of Virginia Beach, and the order was issued after information from Child Protective Services found her to be a possible threat to the safety of her children.

During the investigation, officials said that it was determined Gregg might be heading to North Carolina, and an Amber Alert was put in place both there and in Virginia as they sought to track down the children.

With an assist from a US Marshals Task Force, detectives from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office located Gregg at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at the Rocky Mount Quality Inn in North Carolina, and her children were found safe.

Then the story took a new turn.

Investigators say that Gregg was found in custody not only of the children, but a search of her vehicle led to the recovery of multiple wigs and other disguises, as well as a loaded gun.

Gregg was taken into custody and charged with two counts of abduction across state lines, though the sheriff's office advised that additional charges are pending until she is extradited back to Virginia.

She remains behind bars in North Carolina, where she is being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

"We are extremely proud of the amazing work of our deputies and detectives who spent all afternoon, evening, and most of the morning on this incident," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Thank you to both the North Carolina and Virginia State Police for their assistance with the Amber Alerts.

"Finally, thank you to everyone who called in tips, shared our social media posts, and did your part to help bring a family back together."

