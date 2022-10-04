Five Virginia Residents Named To Forbes List Of Richest In America

Five Virginia residents were named to the 2022 Forbes list of the 400 richest people in America.

The nation's wealthiest citizens are worth $4 trillion — $500 billion less than last year, Forbes said. The minimum net worth required to make the list also fell for the first time since the Great Recession, by $200 million, to $2.7 billion.

The wealthiest man in the country is Elon Musk, who is worth $251 billion, and the second wealthiest is Jeff Bezos, who is worth $151 billion.

Fortunes were calculated on Sept. 2 using stock prices and exchange rates.

The Virginians who made the list are:

19. Jacqueline Mars, 82, of The Plains, owns an estimated one-third of Mars, the world's largest candymaker, founded by her grandfather. Net worth: $37 billion

69. Pamela Mars-Wright, 62, like her three sisters, is an heir to her family's candy and pet food fortune. Net worth: $9.3 billion

214. Winifred J. Marquart, 63, of Virginia Beach, is the great-great-granddaughter of the late SC Johnson, the company's founder. Net worth: $4.8 billion

317. Daniel D'Aniello, 76, of Vienna, is one of three wealthy founders of the private equity firm Carlyle Group. Net worth: $3.5 billion

351. William Conway Jr., 73, of McLean, is one of three wealthy founders of the private equity firm Carlyle Group. Net worth: $3.1 billion

For the full list curated by Forbes, click here.

