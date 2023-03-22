Finding Nemo: Pancake Pitstop Leads To The Capture Of Escaped Inmates In VA: Sheriff

Two crafty inmates being housed inside a Virginia jail didn’t get far after attempting their great escape before being tracked down to an area IHOP restaurant as they celebrated getting free from the facility.

Hampton resident John Garza, 37, and Arley Nemo, 43, of Gloucester, were able to utilize a flaw in the Newport News Jail Annex earlier this week to carve a hole in the wall and escape from custody, only to be brought right back in hours later as the pair sought to enjoy a meal at the popular pancake house.

The missing inmates were discovered during a routine head count at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

According to the Newport News Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, March 22, the initial investigation determined that the two men were able to exploit a construction design weakness by using “primitive-made tools” constructed from a toothbrush and metal object.

Using that makeshift tool, they were able to gain access to untied rebars between the walls, and once they were able to utilize that, their escape was rapidly expedited.

Once outside, Garza and Nemo were able to scale a containment wall and departed the area for a little syrupy treat.

“Due to the fact that this weakness presents itself throughout the facility, and until all weaknesses are identified and secured, we will not discuss the situation further for security reasons,” officials noted.

The two were picked up within two hours of the launch of a manhunt and they are back behind bars following the gutsy gambit.

Ironically, Garza had been in custody on several charges that included contempt of court, probation violations, and failure to appear. He now faces more severe penalties.

Nemo was being held on charges that include:

Credit card fraud;

Credit card larceny;

Forgery;

Possession of burglary tools;

Grand larceny;

Contempt of court;

Probation violation.

Official charges related to the escape are still pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I extend my gratitude to the Newport News Police Department, the Hampton Police Department, and the James City County Police Department for their assistance in our attempt to recapture these inmate,” Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan said in a statement.

“Moreover, I’m thankful for the citizens who observed Garza and Nemo at the IHOP and notified law enforcement. It reinforces what we always say “see something, say something.”

