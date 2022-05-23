Family Teams Up In Stafford Bar Room Brawl: Police

A bar brawl in northern Virginia turned into a family affair after brother, sister, and mom all joined into the melee over the weekend.

Employees at Buffalo Mo's on Wicomico Drive called deputies on Sunday night, May 22, after a fight had broke out amongst a crowd of 10 people just after 11 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

It's unclear what kicked off the dust up, but when deputies arrived fighting had spilled into the parking lot.

They saw Chelsea Donald, 30, of Stephens City, drunk and screaming at someone on the other side of the fracas. She attacked a deputy when he tried to remove her from the area, the Sheriff's Office said.

Her brother, Stephen Donald, 34, of Stephens City, reportedly punched a bouncer at the bar. Deputies charged him with assault by mob and disorderly conduct.

Their mother, Lisa Donald, 52, of Stafford, also intoxicated, joined in the melee to protect her son, she told investigators. Deputies also charged her with assault by mob and disorderly conduct.

Another family member Kabel Pettry, 20, of Stephens City, said he joined in on the fighting to protect his family. Officials also charged him with assault, assault by mob and disorderly conduct.

Deputies held them at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until they could sober up. Investigators are trying to get the security camera from the bar to see who started the fight.

