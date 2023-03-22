District Man Heading To Prison For Stalking, Stabbing Outside Union Station

Federal officials announced that a District man will spend years in prison after stabbing a person outside Union Station in Washington, DC and stalking him into the building last summer.

Julius Yancey, 37, was sentenced on Wednesday, March 22, to 72 months in prison for a violent assault in June last year when he unexpectedly attacked his victim outside the station in broad daylight.

Prosecutors said that at approximately 2:20 p.m. on June 30, 2022, Yancey approached his victim outside the station while he was looking at his phone and stabbed him three times with a knife - once in the arm and twice in the chest “for no reason and without provocation.”

The victim was able to escape the assault, and ran into Union Station to seek police for assistance while Yancey followed him, still holding the knife and stalking him down two hallways, according to officials.

Yancey was ultimately located by police officers in the station as his victim collapsed to the floor. He dropped the knife when approached by investigators and was taken into custody without further incident.

According to the Department of Justice, the victim was treated by officers at the scene who helped stem the bleeding until paramedics arrived to rush him to the hospital, where he had to be stitched up.

Investigators noted that at the time of the stabbing, Yancey was on release from a pending matter for:

Simple assault;

Attempted threats;

Attempted possession of a prohibited weapon.

He had been convicted after a bench trial on those charges and sentenced to 180 days of “straight time” at the time of the stabbing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.