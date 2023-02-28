Contempt Charges For Stafford County Suspect After Courtroom Table-Throwing Tantrum: Sheriff

Things got testy in court for one suspect in Stafford County who had a violent disagreement with a judge’s ruling on Tuesday morning.

Desmine Newton, 29, tacked on new charges to his criminal record on Tuesday, Feb. 28, after “an impromptu furniture rearrangement during open court,” when a judge ordered he be held without bond, according to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Newton was transported from the Rappahannock Regional Jail to the Stafford County General District Court for a bond hearing.

It did not go as he planned.

When the judge ordered a status of “no bond,” Newton’s inner dark side came out, and he flipped over a wooden table while shouting a threat toward the judge, officials said.

“While Newton broke the criminal law, he also perfectly illustrated Newton’s first law of motion,” the spokesperson mused. “The table was at perfect rest until the force of Newton’s tantrum put the table in motion.”

Newton was immediately restrained by deputies in the courtroom and escorted to a holding cell. There were no injuries reported and the table was not damaged in the fracas.

Newton was charged with two counts of criminal contempt and received 10 more days in jail for each. No return court date has been announced.

