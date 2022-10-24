Classes Continue At Stafford High School After 1,000 Students Report Flu-Like Symptoms

Nearly 700 students were absent from classes after half of a Virginia school's students reported flu-like symptoms last week, according to multiple reports.

Stafford High School had 670 students absent on Monday, Oct. 24, after 1,000 students reported flu-like and gastrointestinal illnesses last week, the reports continue.

The school has canceled activities and athletic events through Tuesday, Oct. 25 to try and prevent the spread of the illness to other schools after the outbreak.

Over the weekend, the school was reportedly deep cleaned and disinfected to prevent further spread of illness. The Virginia Department of Health has reportedly recommended keeping the school open.

Around 2,100 students attend Stafford High School.

