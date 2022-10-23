1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Mysterious Illness

More than half of the students at a large high school in northern Virginia were out sick with a mysterious illness, prompting school officials to cancel weekend activities.

A spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools tells NBC Washington that the nearly 1,000 students were experiencing flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms.

Stafford High School canceled weekend activities due to the illnesses. The school was apparently being thoroughly cleaned all weekend.

"Due to the high number of student and staff illnesses reported this week, all Stafford High School activities and athletics scheduled through Sunday, October 23, are canceled," reads a Facebook post. "We will reassess conditions on Monday and provide you with further information."

