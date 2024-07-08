Navy Vet, Federal Employee Crystal Carnes Of Fredericksburg Dies: 'Put On Some Grateful Dead'

Crystal, 45, enlisted in the US Navy in 1997 and would go on to graduate form Russian Phase II training in Texas before serving at the Naval Security Group Detachment (NSDG) at Menwith Hill, in the United Kingdom (UK). She served until 2000, after earning the rank of Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class (CTI3) and was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal (NDSM), her obituary reads.

Crystal graduated Summa Cum Laude from Mary Washington University and went on to work in the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) at the Aegis Training and Readiness Center (ATRC) within the DOD.

Crystal celebrated her retirement in March with KFC, where she held her first job, she said.

"Gotta say, it was not as nostalgic as I had hoped it would be lol. I was torn on whether to celebrate retirement or not," she wrote. "This is a disability retirement due to my illness and the visual impairment that it caused. It’s been extremely hard working through this. But I am actually glad that now I can finally take a break from work and just focus on improving my health."

Crystal's husband of 20 years, Brian Carnes, announced her death in a Facebook post.

"Everyone who knew her knew how much her smile and cuteness brightened up any room she was in. She loved traveling and taking road trips to new places, loved antiques, classic horror and Christmas movies, football (Bills and Chiefs… but mostly Bills lol) and loved trying new foods, beers and wine," Brian said.

"And she absolutely loved music! One of her favorite things to do was to sit with a cup of coffee in the morning and listen to records. This world won’t be the same without her. I miss you already baby❤️ You were my biggest fan through all my musical endeavors and kept me going when I felt like giving up❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Brian encouraged those mourning Crystal's loss to listen to some of her favorite bands.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.

"For now, put on some Grateful Dead, The Cure or some Pink Floyd and turn it up to 11," her obituary concludes. "Because she always did."

Click here for Crystal Carnes' complete obituary on the Covenan Funeral Service website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.