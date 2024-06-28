Jovan Terrell Ellison, 36, who has been the subject of an investigation since 2023, was already wanted for the distribution of controlled substances when he doubled down and recklessly tried to avoid being apprehended, officials say.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, Ellison was spotted in the area of Warrenton Road and the exit ramp from I-95 south in the afternoon of Wednesday, June 26, at which point deputies attempted to box him him; however, Ellison had other plans.

Investigators say that Ellison attempted to break out of a rolling block, striking multiple vehicles, which were damaged, and injuring one deputy.

He was ultimately taken into custody, and was busted with "a large quantity of suspected controlled substances were discovered in his possession."

The Chesterfield resident was served on his outstanding warrant, and additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and the distribution of fentanyl under the Terrorism Act.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

