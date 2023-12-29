Most Wanted: Spotsy Abductor Being Sought After Fleeing Stafford Traffic Stop, Sheriff Says

A man wanted out of Spotsylvania county for strangulation, abduction and malicious wounding has made the list of Stafford County's most wanted felons after fleeing a traffic stop, authorities said.

Deric Lacey Stokes, 23, of Spotsylvania, was pulled over near the Auto Zone on White Oak Road by Stafford County deputies around 7:25 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, Stafford County Sheriff's Public Informations Officer Ryan Wilbur said.

As soon as the vehicle stopped, Stokes got out and ran towards South Pointe Lane, Wilbur said. Deputies set up a perimeter and utilized both drones and K-9’s in an attempt to locate Stokes. Despite numerous hours of searching, he was not found.

Stokes is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Stokes is advised not to approach him, but to call police immediately.

