Misaddressed Package Helped Keep 35,000 Fentanyl Pills Off Stafford Streets, Sheriff Says

Investigators got an assist from the US Postal Service, when earlier this month they were called to a Stafford home when a resident received a package in the mail that was sent to the wrong address.

Inside that package, investigators found approximately 15,000 fentanyl pills, prompting a larger probe that came to its conclusion on Tuesday night, when they arrested Stafford resident Dwaine Jones, Jr., 26, who was supposed to be the initial recipient of the drugs.

During a search of Jones' Torbert Loop residence, members of the sheriff office's Special Investigations Unit seized:

20,000 more fentanyl pills;

1.5 ounces of cocaine;

More than $47,000in cash;

A loaded handgun within close proximity to where a child sleeps.

Jones was arrested and charged with conspiring to traffic fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm while distributing fentanyl.

Child Protective Services was also notified and the child was removed from the Stafford home.

Jones is now being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

"Great work to our Special Investigations Unit for their hard work," a spokesperson for the sheriff said. "Thanks to them, not only were 35,000 fentanyl pills seized, but an unknown number of overdoses were prevented."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.