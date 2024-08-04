Mexican National Busted Bringing 15 Kilos Of Coke From Texas To Virginia Gets Prison Time: Feds

Jesus Alejandro Ibarra-Morales, 30 was sentenced to four years and four months in prison for intent to distribute cocaine after being arrested in November 2023.

According to court documents, Ibarra-Morales crossed into the US at the Veteran's International Bridge-Los Tomates Port of Entry at Matamoros, Tamaulipas, and Brownsville, Texas, using his border crossing card.

At the time, he was driving a Chevy Suburban wtih Mexico license plates.

Prosecutors say that Ibarra-Morales then picked up two car dollies, the axles of which were packed with 15 bricks of cocaine, with a total weight of over 15 kilograms.

Investigators received a tip that a shipment of drugs was being transported from Texas to Richmond, and days after Ibarra-Morales crossed the border, agents learned that the Suburban was near the drop location in Virginia.

The agents were able to stop the vehicle, Ibarra-Morales was identified as the driver, and a police K9 tracked down the drugs on the car dollies, and a search of the axles led to the recovery of the cocaine.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.