Maryland Fugitive Playing 'Drunk Monopoly' Arrested In Stafford: Sheriff

Marque Alston, of Waldorf, MD, was spotted urinating next to a dumpster near the Quality Inn on Greenspring Drive in Stafford, VA around 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, the sheriff's department said in a release.

Sergeant Jacobeen made contact with Alston, who wreaked of alcohol and became agitated and started yelling when Jacobeen tried to identify him, police said. Alston also said he couldn’t be detained.

He would be proven wrong.

Jacobeen discovered Alston was wanted out of Fairfax, VA and Prince George’s County, MD. Alston said he was drunk due to playing “Drunk Monopoly.” Unfortunately for him, rolling doubles would not get him out of this.

Alston was charged with public intoxication, obstruction of justice and served on his Fairfax warrant. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond.

