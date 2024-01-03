Man Stabbed Family Member In Neck During Domestic Dispute In Stafford County, Sheriff Says

Randull Washington, Jr. is facing charges following a strange scene that played out inside a Stafford County home when he got irate with family members and began making threats and actually made good on them by stabbing his victim with a small knife.

Members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 8 a.m. to the Shelton Knolls Subdivision, when a caller advised that he had been stabbed by Washington, though they were able to subdue him before he could do serious damage.

According to investigators, when deputies arrived at the crime scene, they found two men holding Washington down, at which point they took over control of the situation, detained him, provided first aid to the victim and began probing what had happen in the home.

Washington had gotten upset due to a family matter, they said, and he began making threats. An argument then broke out, escalated between he and another family member, and when they attempted to intervene, Washington allegedly stabbed him in the back of the neck.

Both the family member and stabbing victim were then able to turn the tables on Washington, who was disarmed and held down until the authorities arrived to arrest him.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while Washington was arrested and charged with felonious assault, as well as domestic assault and battery.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. No information about his initial court appearance was released by the agency.

