Man Planning To Sell Stolen Tide Pods Outside Virginia Laundromats 'Like Drugs' Busted: Sheriff

Upper Marlboro resident Toddrick Bowens, 30, and Falls Church native Sonia Bonilla Hercules, 19, are both facing charges after being busted with drugs and more than 100 bottles of detergent they they planned to re-sell.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, late in the afternoon on Wednesday, Aug. 7, deputies were called to Lowe's in the 1300 block of Stafford Market Place to investigate a larceny in progress.

Staff said a man was pushing a cart full of Tide Pods out of the business, and upon arrival, first responders were able to detain Bowens near his still-running vehicle.

While he was being detained, investigators say that Hercules attempted to intervene, and she was also taken into custody.

Further investigation found that Bowens also stole from Lowe's in Fredericksburg, as well as Tide Pods from Home Depot locations in Stafford and Spotsylvania.

In total, 104 stolen Tide products were recovered worth more than $2,325.

While investigating, Bowens laid out his plan to deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, he "admitted to stealing 'enough to be in handcuffs,'" and told deputies he planned to sell the detergent outside a laundromat "like selling drugs," an irony as he was also busted with "a little (drug) paraphernalia."

Bowens and Hercules were also found to be in possession of controlled substances. It was also determined that Bowens had been driving under the influence.

Bowens was charged with:

Two counts of shoplifting;

Two counts of larceny;

Possession of stolen goods with intent to sell;

Driving under the influence;

Possession of controlled substances;

Refusal.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $6,500 secured bond.

Hercules was charged with possession of controlled substances. She's being held on a $2,000 bond.

