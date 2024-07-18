Fair 85°

Man Passed Out At The Wheel Drove Onto Fairfax County Property: Sheriff (Developing)

A man who was found asleep at the wheel in Fairfax County drove onto a property in Argyle Heights on Thursday afternoon after refusing deputies' commands, according to the sheriff's office.

Members of the Fairfax County Police Department at the scene of the incident.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Zak Failla
At around 3:15 p.m. on July 18, deputies were called to investigate a reported unknown medical emergency, and upon arrival, found a man passed out behind the wheel.

A spokesperson for the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were able to block the driveway, and when they made contact with the man, they spotted suspected controlled substances inside his vehicle.

Once stirred, the man refused to get out of the car and drove further onto the property. 

He was subsequently blocked in, but refused commands to surrender until deputies made way into the car, he was extracted and taken into custody.

No details about the suspect have been released by the sheriff's office.

Charges are pending late on Thursday afternoon. Details about his possible bond and court appearance have not been released

More information is expected to be provided.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

