Troy Lovett, 37, is facing multiple charges following a strange scene that played out over the weekend that began at Waffle House and ended with a woman assaulted and crouched under a truck in the Target lot.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, first responders were called to the department store on South Gateway Drive, when a woman made an emergency call advising that she was hiding from a man - later identified as Lovett - who was threatening to shoot her.

Upon arrival, deputies found Lovett getting out of his own vehicle and "aggressively approaching the victim who was crouched under a truck," before the two could be separated.

Investigators say that it was determined that Lovett and the woman were at Waffle House before Lovett drove them to Target.

It is alleged that he then assaulted his victim and made threats toward her before she was able to get away, hide, and make the call for help.

The Stafford resident was also found to have a revoked license.

Lovett was charged with assault and battery, driving under the influence, driving while revoked, and refusal.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

