Partly Cloudy 92°

SHARE

Troy Lovett Accused Of Threatening Woman Hiding Under Truck

An allegedly intoxicated man who put the fear of God into a woman found hiding under a truck in a Target parking lot in Stafford County was apprehended over the weekend, officials say.

Troy Lovett

Troy Lovett

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Stafford County Sheriff
Troy Lovett

Troy Lovett

 Photo Credit: Staff
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Troy Lovett, 37, is facing multiple charges following a strange scene that played out over the weekend that began at Waffle House and ended with a woman assaulted and crouched under a truck in the Target lot. 

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, first responders were called to the department store on South Gateway Drive, when a woman made an emergency call advising that she was hiding from a man - later identified as Lovett - who was threatening to shoot her.

Upon arrival, deputies found Lovett getting out of his own vehicle and "aggressively approaching the victim who was crouched under a truck," before the two could be separated.

Investigators say that it was determined that Lovett and the woman were at Waffle House before Lovett drove them to Target. 

It is alleged that he then assaulted his victim and made threats toward her before she was able to get away, hide, and make the call for help.

The Stafford resident was also found to have a revoked license.

Lovett was charged with assault and battery, driving under the influence, driving while revoked, and refusal. 

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE