Large Brush Fire Backs Up Traffic On I-95 In Stafford County (Developing)

A fire was reported on June 23, leading to the closure of exit 136 and several southbound lanes in Stafford, leading to delays for motorists near the 136 mile marker, officials said.

As of 3:45 p.m. on June 23, backups were reportedly six miles on the interstate, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Video of the congestion can be found here.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, there will be lane closures "for an undetermined amount of time."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.