Fredericksburg resident Kenneth Wayne Auston, 48, was arrested after being tracked through a shopping center early on Friday morning following the attempted robbery.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 3 a.m. a clerk at the 7-Eleven in the 4200 block of Plank Road reported to police that a man - later identified as Auston - came behind the counter and assaulted her; however, she was able to fight him of and he was unable to steal anything.

The clerk was able to provide a detailed description of Auston, who was tracked by police K9 teams through the shopping center and located hiding behind Advance Auto Parts in the 2300 block of Salem Church Road.

While he was being arrested, officials said that Auston also assaulted deputies and the clerk suffered minor injuries during the robbery attempt that were treated in the store.

Auston was charged with:

Attempted robbery by force;

Public intoxication;

Assault and battery;

Obstruction of justice;

Assault and battery on law enforcement.

Further investigation found that he was also wanted in Fredericksburg for felony probation violations.

Auston is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.