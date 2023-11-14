Juvenile Leads 100 MPH Pursuit-Crash During Joyride In Family's Car: Stafford Sheriff

Deputy D.S. Jett was on Cambridge Street when he saw a vehicle traveling 63 MPH in a 35 MPH zone around 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 10, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said. Jett turned on his emergency equipment and almost immediately after, the suspect vehicle began to accelerate.

Like a "Fast & Furious" scene, the suspect vehicle drifted as it turned onto Warrenton Road continuing to gain speed. The vehicle would reach speeds above 100 before losing control, officials said.

The vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment making it airborne, before stopping on Hornets Nest Lane when it collided with a power pole. The pursuit was nearly two miles long.

The juvenile driver was detained and suffered no injuries. The juvenile driver advised she had taken a family member’s vehicle without permission to get ice cream and she ran due to her not having a driver’s license.

Criminal complaints for felony eluding, reckless driving, and driving without a license were obtained. She was subsequently held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

