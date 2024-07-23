Joseph Alfonza Jackson, 43, was arrested after opening fire on a man and woman before fleeing the area and later turning himself in, officials say.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called shortly after 1 a.m. to the 11200 block of Ashby Drive, where they found the pair suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses say that Jackson arrived at the home, where several people were, and was asked to leave. He refused, an argument broke outside in the front yard, at which point he took out the gun and shot both several times.

On his way out, investigators say that Jackson also ran over the woman with his vehicle while fleeing.

Both the man and woman were taken to area trauma centers with what were described as serious injuries, though they were listed in stable condition on Tuesday afternoon.

Jackson ultimately turned himself in and was charged with three counts of malicious wounding. He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

