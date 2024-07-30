Stafford resident Javier Loza Quiroz is facing a pair of charges and was treated to a trip to jail over the weekend following an investigation into a crashed vehicle that became disabled following a crash.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called shortly before midnight on July 27 to the Circle K on Prosperity Lane to investigate a vehicle crash after it struck the median, leaving it inoperable.

Following the crash, Loza Quiroz and other occupants of the Mustang began cleaning up their mess, pushing the crippled car off the road, which was later found in the Lowe's parking lot unattended.

During a canvas of the area, the deputy found a man - later identified as Loza Quiroz - matching the description of the driver involved, and he confirmed that it was his father's vehicle, and he admitted to consuming margaritas earlier in the night, officials say.

Further investigation led to the discovery of multiple empty bottles of alcohol inside the Mustang, and a witness was able to provide a video that showed Loza Quiroz "traveling in a reckless manner moments before impact."

Loza Quiroz was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sobering up.

