Over the weekend, deputies were called to investigate a reported disturbance involving a 22-year-old Stafford resident Keven Opoku and a woman.

The incident was called in shortly after 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on Firebrick Drive.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, it was determined that Opoku was under the influence, and made threats to burn down both her home and the church she attends.

Deputies made contact with Opoku, who resisted his arrest before ultimately being taken into custody after the struggle.

Opoku was charged with threats to burn a building and obstruction of justice. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

