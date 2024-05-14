It happened on the northbound side at mile marker 133.6.
As of 10:25 a.m., emergency vehicles were at the scene and the ramp was blocked.
Delays were expected.
A crash closed off the entrance ramp to I-95 in Stafford on Tuesday, May 14.
