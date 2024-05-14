Fair 63°

I-95 Crash Stafford

A crash closed off the entrance ramp to I-95 in Stafford on Tuesday, May 14.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: VDOT
Cecilia Levine
It happened on the northbound side at mile marker 133.6.

As of 10:25 a.m., emergency vehicles were at the scene and the ramp was blocked.

Delays were expected.

