The videos show a SWAT team responding to a gore along the Exit 315 ramp on Saturday morning, May 4 in Frederick County, where Marco A. Cruz-Monroy, 27, had crashed, after rear-ending both a trooper's and a civilian's vehicle, as previously reported by Daily Voice (scroll down for video).

There, Cruz-Monroy barricaded himself in his Dodge pickup truck. Video shows members of a SWAT team deploying a smoke grenade, consuming the pickup. Cruz-Monroy gets out of the truck, completely nude, and hops in the bed.

That's when members of the SWAT team surround him, and arrest him. While Cruz-Monroy was being evaluated by EMS, he became combative and bit a state trooper. The state trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to Winchester Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

** WARNING: The below video includes graphic footage. Viewer discretion is advised **

A witness tells Daily Voice the barricade situation lasted approximately 50 minutes or longer.

Cruz-Monroy was taken to Northwest Adult Detention Center, where he was being held without bond on charges of count of assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of driving under the influence of drugs (DUI/DUID). Additional charges were pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.