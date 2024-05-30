Partly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

I-81 Crash Delays Traffic In Shenandoah County

A crash on the southbound side of I-81 in Shenandoah County caused several miles of delays on Thursday, May 30.

I-81 on Thursday, May 30.

I-81 on Thursday, May 30.

 Photo Credit: VDOT
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened at mile marker 284. As of 4:20 p.m., the south right lane and right shoulder were closed. 

Traffic backups were approximately 4 miles. 

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE