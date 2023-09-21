Hours-Long SWAT Standoff With Wanted Subjects Ends In Two Arrests In Fredericksburg: Police

Mickel Brown, 31, and Jacqueline Pinnock, 35, of Remington, were taken into custody without incident on Wednesday, Sept. 20, after barricading themselves in a home on the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard around 9 a.m., Fredericksburg police said.

It began around 9 a.m., when officers responded to the home for a wanted subject through Spotsylvania and Stafford Counties. Once officers made contact with Brown and Pinnock, but they refused to leave the apartment and barricaded themselves inside.

A shelter-in-place was issued at the Wellington Woods Apartment complex and the surrounding areas as perimeter was established. The Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) and the Special Equipment Tactical Team (SETT) arrived and remained there for hours.

The pair were eventually arrested by the SETT . Brown was charged with obstruction and false ID to law enforcement. He was served with outstanding warrants of violation of felony offense, possession of schedule I/II drugs, contempt of court, failure to appear, resisting arrest, and falsely identifying self to law enforcement from Spotsylvania and Stafford Counties.

Pinnock was charged with attempted malicious wounding on law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.