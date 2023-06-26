High-Risk Traffic Stop Yields Drugs From Car Thieves In South Stafford, Sheriff Says

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office stopped a stolen Toyota Corolla heading south on Warrenton Road near the Falmouth Bridge around 8:55 p.m. Thursday, June 22 in South Stafford, Sheriff David Decatur said.

The three occupants were ordered from the vehicle and detained. The investigation revealed the trio had stolen the vehicle from a woman nicknamed "West Virginia" to run an errand, Decatur said.

Deputies soon found “West Virginia” was actually Stephanie Grashoff, 26, who actually did hail from the Mountain State. Deputies learned “West Virginia” was wanted in Frederick County for a failure to appear charge.

Grashoff was found in a room at the Excel Inn and Suites on Warrenton Road to look for Grashoff. She had found the Toyota running and unattended and stolen it, police said.

Suspected controlled substances and paraphernalia were found in Grashoff’s purse. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled paraphernalia, possession of a stolen vehicle and served the outstanding warrant. Grashoff was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Another occupant of the hotel room was identified as Ramel Walker, 40, of Fredericksburg. He was found to have a suspected controlled substance and was also arrested. Walker was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The driver of the stolen car was identified as James Ramsey, 36, of Woodbridge. He was charged with possession of stolen property and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.