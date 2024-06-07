Hey, I Know You: Deputy Recognizes Wanted Man With Wanted Friend In Stafford

Deputy X.D. Bates was patrolling the 2900 block of Richmond Highway Wednesday, June 5 around 1:05 a.m., when he decided to survey the 7-Eleven at 2998 Richmond Highway.

While there, Bates used an important piece of equipment called his eyes, the sheriff's office said in a release.

He saw a Dodge occupied by two men, and recognized one from a prior incident who had been wanted out of Stafford County for two capiases, possession of controlled substances, and driving with a revoked license, as well as, wanted by Virginia State Police on a felony warrant.

Considering the wanted status, Bates radioed for additional deputies. A high-risk stop was conducted and all the occupants were detained without incident.

The other occupant originally observed within the vehicle was also discovered to be wanted. That suspect was wanted out of Stafford County for three capiases.

Those men were identified as William Ware, 43, Stafford and Kevin Kirkpatrick,48, Norfolk, the sheriff's office tells Daily Voice.

The suspect that Bates recognized was puzzled at how he was discovered, and even referred to Bates as having an “eagle eye.” The eagle-eyed deputy transported both suspects to Rappahannock Regional Jail where they both were held without bond.

