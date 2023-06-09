Partly Cloudy 71°

Half-Naked Invites Asks Deputies To Smoke With Him In Stafford: Authorities

A man who invited deputies to smoke with him was jailed until he sobered up, authorities in Stafford County said.

Stafford County Deputy JL Jones and Sergeant A.I. Assur responded to Tobacco Hut of Stafford Vape & Cigars on Mine Road Wednesday morning, June 7 on reports of a nearly-naked person in the area, according to a release from the sheriff's office

Jones and Assur sure enough spotted the half-dressed man, who had glassy, bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech, police said. 

The suspect told deputies he was under the influence of CBD and offered deputies to smoke with him, which they politely declined.

 Instead, the suspect was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. 

