Half-Naked Invites Asks Deputies To Smoke With Him In Stafford: Authorities

Stafford County Deputy JL Jones and Sergeant A.I. Assur responded to Tobacco Hut of Stafford Vape & Cigars on Mine Road Wednesday morning, June 7 on reports of a nearly-naked person in the area, according to a release from the sheriff's office

Jones and Assur sure enough spotted the half-dressed man, who had glassy, bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech, police said.

The suspect told deputies he was under the influence of CBD and offered deputies to smoke with him, which they politely declined.

Instead, the suspect was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.