Girl Hits Woman During Fredericksburg Target Store Screaming Match In Front Of Deputy: Sheriff

Two women and a girl arguing loudly brought a police response to a Target parking lot in Stafford, police said.

Target in Fredericksburg.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The trio were screaming and causing a scene at the South Gateway Drive store in Fredericksburg, around 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, the county sheriff's office said.

However, one of the women would not calm down and continued yelling and cursing, police said. The girl then hit that woman, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was issued a criminal complaint for assault and battery while the woman who refused to stop making a scene was charged with disorderly conduct, police said. 

She was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.

