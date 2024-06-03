Girl Hits Woman During Fredericksburg Target Store Screaming Match In Front Of Deputy: Sheriff

The trio were screaming and causing a scene at the South Gateway Drive store in Fredericksburg, around 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, the county sheriff's office said.

However, one of the women would not calm down and continued yelling and cursing, police said. The girl then hit that woman, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was issued a criminal complaint for assault and battery while the woman who refused to stop making a scene was charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

She was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.

