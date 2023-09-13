FXB Car Thieves Had Impeccable Timing: Cops

The same day that Fredericksburg police warned residents about an increase in vehicle tampering and car thefts across the city, a pair of car thieves were busted.

Kanissha Bowles, 25, of Quantico, and Jahreme Austin, 25, of Stafford, were both charged with grand larceny after stealing a vehicle from the 700 block of Bunker Street, Fredericksburg police said.

The car was found soon after in Stafford County, and the Stafford County Sheriff's Office took the suspects into custody. In their possession were items stolen from vehicles in the 600 block of Pelham Street, 700 block of Bunker Street, and 1100 block of Charles Street.

Bowles and Austin were being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.