Fugitives Found With Drugs In Nighttime I-95 Stop: Cops

Deputies pulled over the vehicle driven by 42-year-old Leonard Braxton on the northbound side of the highway in Stafford around 11 p.m. on Nov. 4, after the driver changed lanes without signaling multiple times, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

Braxton, of Richmond, was wanted out of Prince William, Lancaster, and Fairfax County, while his passenger, Monica Reed, was wanted out of Stafford, police said.

A search of the vehicle turned up numerous drugs, Decatur said. Reed said that while they were not hers, she too was in possession of various drugs, according to the sheriff.

Reed was served on her outstanding warrant, and was additionally charged with possession of controlled substances. Braxton, was served on his numerous warrants, and was charged with felony possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substances, and driving while revoked.

Both were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

