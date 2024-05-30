Clinton native Jaiden Riddick, who was already wanted in Fredericksburg for abduction, malicious wounding, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and fleeing from law enforcement, is back behind bars following an incident that played out on Wednesday morning, authorities announced.

At approximately 10:52 a.m. on May 29, deputies were tipped off that Riddick was in an area shopping plaza, prompting an investigation that once again landed him in handcuffs.

According to a Stafford County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies spotted Riddick at a strip mall in the 3600 block of Richmond Highway, where he bolted out of the back of a business and attempted to hide in a vehicle.

He was not quick enough.

Investigators say that Riddick was promptly detained and attempted to provide a false identity, but deputies were having none of it and he was arrested.

Riddick was served on the outstanding warrants and also charged for providing a false identity to law enforcement. He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

