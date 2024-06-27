Fugitive Smashed Police Cruiser, Hopped Curb Fleeing From Police In Stafford, Sheriff Says

What started as a routine attempt to serve a warrant resulted in two arrests and a pair of short-lived foot chases, though a third suspect was able to escape, officials say.

On June 25, members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Cynthias Place to locate Fredericksburg resident Steven Banks, Jr., 32, who was wanted on a host of charges in multiple jurisdictions.

While looking to serve that warrant, investigators spotted a Toyota Corolla that was reported stolen out of Spotsylvania.

Deputies began to follow Banks in the stolen vehicle until he stopped in the area of Kendrick Court; however, when they attempted to conduct a stop, he backed into an unmarked police cruiser, sped over a curb, down an embankment, and through a ditch onto Plantation Drive, where three people bailed out of the car.

Investigators said that after ditching the Toyota, Banks ran up to an occupied minivan and attempted to force his way in, breaking the door handle in the process.

The minivan sped off, and Banks surrendered to the deputies.

Further investigation found that Banks was wanted in Spotsylvania for two counts of failure to appear, and wanted out of Fredericksburg for:

Grand larceny;

Fleeing law enforcement;

Disregarding law enforcement commands;

Obstruction of justice;

Hit-and-run with damages above $1,000;

Driving without a license (second offense);

Reckless driving.

In Stafford he was charged with:

Eluding police;

Possession of stolen goods;

Conspiracy to commit larceny;

Three counts of destruction of property valued at over $1,000;

Carjacking;

Driving without a license.

According to the sheriff's office,

The front passenger, Ruther Glen resident Janiya Warren, 25, also ran, but did not get far before being apprehended and busted with controlled substances.

She was charged with eluding police, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled substances, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

A second passenger fled to a nearby wooded area, and, despite their best efforts, were unable to locate him, though investigators said that they recovered evidence from the vehicle that may help them track him down.

Banks and Warren are both being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The third suspect was described as a 6-foot tall Black man in his early 20s who was wearing a blue hoodie with white writing at the time.

