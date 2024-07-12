Fugitive Falls From Fence After Failing To Fend Off Deputies In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Derrick Eady, 22, is behind bars after a failed attempt at evading his arrest on Thursday night, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say that at around 9:30 p.m. on July 11, deputies learned that Eady - who was wanted for a capias and probation violation - was in the area of Worth Avenue walking near Home Depot, and they attempted to take him into custody.

Instead, officials say that Eady took off on foot, leading to a chase through the parking lot to the back of the Panda Express on Garrisonville Road, where he attempted to scale a retaining wall to the fence around the restaurant.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, deputies opted to take the easy route, going around the fence, and made it just in time to see Eady take a fall from the fence onto the parking lot, ending the chase.

Eady was arrested and charged on the warrants and obstruction of justice. He's being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.