Fredericksburg Woman Wins $617K Lottery Jackpot Playing Online

Myrna Johnson gave her kids a brief scare after playing the MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots game on her personal device when she realized she had cashed in on a massive windfall.

The lucky lotto player won a total of $617,229.

“At first, I couldn’t even believe it,” she told Virginia Lottery officials. “I couldn’t stop yelling. My kids thought something was wrong."

The MONOPOLY jackpot game is one of dozens available online to Lottery players, with jackpots growing each day until the big prize is won, then the jackpot resets.

Johnson said that she has no immediate plans for the prize money, though she mused that she might pick herself up a fancy new ride.

