Fredericksburg Fugitive Took Police On 'Slow-Rolling Pursuit' That Ended At McDonald's: Sheriff

Dinner was served on a prison tray, not in a bag on Aug. 11 after the 33-year-old Fredericksburg man took deputies on a pursuit that ended in a McDonald's parking lot, officials say.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, a sergeant on patrol at Sheetz on Washington Square Plaza spotted an SUV with an expired inspection sticker.

Further investigation found that the vehicle was registered to Cervellon, who had a revoked license, and was wanted for a previous felony assault in Stafford County.

Once the sergeant was able to confirm that it was Cervellon in the SUV, he attempted to conduct a traffic stop as he was leaving the parking lot; however, instead of pulling over, the wanted man continued on down Kings Highway until eventually ending the "slow-rolling pursuit" at McDonald's on Ferry Road, where he was arrested.

Cervellon insisted he neither heard the sirens, nor saw the flashing red and blue lights behind him, though it was later determined that he called a family member during the incident to inform them of what was going on, debunking that myth.

Following his arrest, Cervellon was charged with eluding police, driving after forfeiture of his license, and failure to fix a defect after inspection, and served on the outstanding assault warrant.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secure bond.

