Fredericksburg CSX Train Derailment: What We Know

Fredericksburg Fire Chief Michael Jones said that the derailment involving five train cars near 420 Cobblestone Drive and collided with the garage buildings on the property, on Saturday, July 20 around 8:50 p.m.

The trains took down a concrete sound wall, which damaged four garages — one being completely flattened, responders said. Two of the five cars had been removed as of Sunday morning, Jones said.

No injuries were reported as no passengers were on board.

Following the derailment, CSX was notified to stop all freight and commuter rail traffic in both directions, and property maintenance for Cobblestone was contacted.

Two vehicles and a motorcycle were also damaged, while electric was secured to the damaged garages and crews secured the affected area. Crews searched eight train cars and confirmed no hazardous material leaks. Drone teams were deployed to assist with surveillance. A unit from Stafford County Fire and Rescue was requested and staged for support. CSX had multiple representatives on scene.

Fire command staff were onsite again Sunday morning to review and evaluate the scene.

The remaining three train cars were expected to be removed later in the day on Sunday, Jones said. The City of Fredericksburg has been in contact with CSX, the Federal Railroad Administration, and the property management of Cobblestone.

A full investigation is expected. Additionally, City Planning and Building officials are committed to quickly assist Cobblestone management as they stabilize, demolish and rebuild from this event.

