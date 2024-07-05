Fair 92°

SHARE

Fourth Of July Shooting Under Investigation In Stafford County, Sheriff Says

A Fourth of July shooting is under investigation in Stafford County after a man and several vehicles were struck by gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, deputies were called to a reported shooting on Anvil Road in Olde Forge to investigate reports of shots fired.

Officials say that upon arrival, they found multiple shell casings and several vehicles damaged by bullets. A man also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing on Friday morning.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE