Fourth Of July Shooting Under Investigation In Stafford County, Sheriff Says

Shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, deputies were called to a reported shooting on Anvil Road in Olde Forge to investigate reports of shots fired.

Officials say that upon arrival, they found multiple shell casings and several vehicles damaged by bullets. A man also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing on Friday morning.

