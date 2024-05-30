Partly Cloudy 67°

Four Miles Of Backups Caused By Disabled Tractor Trailer On I-95 In Stafford: DOT

Four miles of delays were reported Thursday morning, May 30 due to a disabled tractor trailer on I-95, the VDOT said.

May 30 delays on I-95.

 Photo Credit: VDOT
Cecilia Levine
The trailer was disabled on the northbound side at mile marker 147.2.

Traffic backups were approximately 4 miles as of press time.

