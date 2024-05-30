Four Miles Of Backups Caused By Disabled Tractor Trailer On I-95 In Stafford: DOT

The trailer was disabled on the northbound side at mile marker 147.2.
Four miles of delays were reported Thursday morning, May 30 due to a disabled tractor trailer on I-95, the VDOT said.
The trailer was disabled on the northbound side at mile marker 147.2.
Traffic backups were approximately 4 miles as of press time.
