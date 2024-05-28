Former Crumbl Cookies Employee Broke In 7 Times To Steal Cash, Stafford Sheriff Says

Damonte Fauntroy, of Spotsylvania, was caught inside the Stafford Market Place shop on Friday, May 24 around 11:15 p.m., the county sheriff's office said. Management reported seeing a suspect inside the closed building through a security camera feed.

Fauntroy had locked himself in the bathroom when authorities showed up but surrendered moments later. An investigation found Fauntroy had worked at the business for a short time last year and had broken in up to seven times to steal cash, according to the county sheriff's office.

A search turned up drugs in Fauntroy’s pants, though he insisted they were not his pants.

Fauntroy was charged with eight counts of breaking and entering, eight counts of petit larceny, two counts of wearing a mask in public and possession of a controlled substance. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

